Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, March 4, through Thursday, March 10, according to jail records.
Paul Cole 49, of the 50700 block of Kerilworth Road, South Bend, was arrested at 4:18 a.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
Jack Ruth, 31, of the 100 block of Broadmore, Goshen, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony
William Pallaschke, 29, of the 1200 block of River Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on warrant charging residential entry and criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony.
Chad Trater, 45, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetmaine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Sharli Christlieb, 21, of the 200 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene.
Kimberly Tuttle, 38, of the 4100 block of St. Andrews Circle, Mishawaka, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Brian Fry, 38, of the 14300 block of Stears Road, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
Candice Benson, 56, of the 3600 block of South C.R. 600E, Wolcottville, was booked at 8:42 p.m. Friday, March 4, to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Brittany Blankenship, 29, of the 400 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15% and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense.
Alexandria Sizemore, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Friday, March 4, by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order issued by authorities in Steuben County. No charging information provided.
(Note: Bookings for Saturday were not provided by the jail)
Brandon Harker, 43, of the 400 block of North Sherman Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, March 6, by Ligonier town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County. No further charging information provided.
Joshua Marshall, 33, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Sunday, March 6, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
Christy Yoder, 20, of the 10500 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, March 6, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jeffery Chonko, 48, of the 9700 block of C.R. 17, Wausseon, Ohio, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Sunday, March 6, by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.15% and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Jace Martz, 23, of the 00 block of Sunrise Way, Bluffton, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Koepp, 35, of the 6500 block of Allenwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Melva Patino, 33, of the 3000 block of North S.R. 3, Howe, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Sue Wood, 42, of the 6300 block of South Bird Lake Road, Osseo, Michigan, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Kaitlynee Slone, 21, of the 300 block of North Maple Grove, Hudson, Michigan, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Jeffery Chapman, 38, homeless, was arrested 2:43 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to an original charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Michael Hoff, 48, of the 300 block of Wren Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge.
Andrew Bentz, 29, of the 1700 block of South C.R. 445E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, with a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Star Speicher, 22, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of animal cruelty-killing animal.
Ramon Rodriguez, 24, of the 5600 block of North C.r. 190W, Howe, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Rodriguez posted bond Wednesday and was released.
Cody Halferty, 19, of the 500 block of Fourth Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Aaron Bowens, 40, of the 1700 block of South C.R. 465E, LaGrange, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Kelly Hoff, 29, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Hoff posted bond Wednesday and was released.
Alfredo Hernandez, 25, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police. No charging information provided.
Sean Raskisky, 42, of the 30500 block of North Shore Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Raskisky was released Thursday.
Nathan Ringler, 25, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 325N, Howe, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.