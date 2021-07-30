LIGONIER — The Noble County Health Department will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the Ligonier Park and Recreation Center on Monday from 2-5 p.m.
The clinic is part of the county’s efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads across Indiana. Noble County’s vaccination rate among the eligible population currently sits at 37.1%.
Appointments are not required, but people can register online if they want to by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 and a representative will schedule an appointment for you between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
This clinic will be the last one to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anyone 18 or older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses to have full protection. The second dose will be scheduled after receiving your first dose.
People ages 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine and have a parent accompany them at their appointment. If a parent cannot attend with their child, they can provide written or verbal consent.
Insurance information will not be required to present at the clinic.
The health department has no current plans for any future public vaccine clinics.
For anyone who wants to be vaccinated for COVID-19, then can go to the Noble County Health Department’s building on state road 9 in Albion on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:
Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19
Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings
Protect yourself while traveling
Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop
Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.
