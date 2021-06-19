LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation will host a grant workshop on Thursday, July 22, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Community Foundation’s Community Room.
The Community Foundation encourages nonprofit organizations considering submitting an application for a Community Impact Grant in 2021 to attend the workshop. The Community Foundation’s fall funding cycle is open and applications are due September 1.
Topics at the workshop will include an overview of the Community Impact Grant program, the online application portal, the do’s and don’ts of grant writing, and partnership collaborations.
“We are thrilled to offer a grant workshop that will provide information about the Foundation’s grants process,” said Leanna Martin, Grants and Communications Manager. “We encourage nonprofits who are considering applying or who want to learn more about seeking funds from the Foundation to attend. We will be sharing helpful tips on how to avoid common mistakes when submitting an application to the Foundation and how to write a compelling application that tells your story.”
The Community Foundation aims to support nonprofit needs and provide innovative programs and services for local residents through its grantmaking program. The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted charitable funds at the Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact on the community. Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in six areas: arts & culture, community development, recreation, health and human services, education and environment.
To RSVP for the grant workshop visit lccf.net. Those who register and attend will have a chance to win a gift basket of local items valued at $25. For more information, visit lccf.net/community-impact-grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.