WOLCOTTVILLE —A Wolcottville man with a long criminal history was arrested Tuesday at his home and charged with counterfeiting and check deception after police allegedly found counterfeit checks, blank check paper and a counterfeit $20 bill.
Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a weapons complaint made against Paul A. Sykes, 30, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S. According to the report issued by the sheriff’s office, as deputies approached his home, Sykes allegedly hid inside the garage of his home. Sykes eventually gave himself up and allowed the police to search his home and car.
The search revealed Sykes, who has a long history of arrests and convictions in both LaGrange and Noble counties including several felonies, was allegedly in possession of a handgun. Police also allegedly found what they called a “significant” amount of methamphetamine in his home, a ream of blank check paper and a counterfeit $20 bill.
Sykes was placed under arrest and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He reportedly told police he had passed counterfeit money and checks at businesses and banks in both LaGrange and Noble counties.
Sykes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level A misdemeanor, dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony and check deception, a Level 6 felony.
Members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in their investigation by members of the Wolcottville and LaGrange police departments.
