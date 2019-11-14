ALBION — The Noble County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Noble County Public Library Central Branch.
The meeting will take place in the library’s Indiana Room.
Have you hit a brick wall with your own genealogy? If so, bring it along. Society members will be ready to work one-on-one with you and share ideas on where to look. The group will also work in its room, doing more organizing and sorting.
Soon the board will be working on its schedule of meetings for 2020. If you have any program ideas, the group would like to hear them. It wants its meetings to be informative and helpful for all genealogists — new and seasoned researchers.
All are welcome — you do not need to be a member to attend.
For more information, contact Margaret Ott at maott@ligtel.com, 761-3384; or Judy Richter at judyri@ligtel.com, 636-2858.
