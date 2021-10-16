ALBION — Three different arrest times. Two different arrest locations. Two separate search warrants on the same residence.
Some investigations are more complicated by circumstance than others.
In a case that began Wednesday evening and didn’t wind down as a preliminary investigation untll Thursday afternoon, four people were arrested in Ligonier on drug charges by a combined effort of the Noble County Narcotics Task Force, which consists of officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and Kendallville Police Department.
Haley Hagenbuch, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Vernon D. Hall, 40, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 26, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Hagenbuch was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel D. Hutchison, 33, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Hutchison was held on $2,500 bond.
The incident began with a call of shots fired in the vicinity of the Eagles Nest Trailer Park just east of Ligonier off U.S. 6 at 6:30 p.m., according to Noble County Deputy Jerry Weber.
Officers from Ligonier as well as county police responded to the area and were able to determine from witness statements that Hall had allegedly been firing the shots in a wooded area, and that he had gone back to his home at lot 125 of the trailer park.
Police entered the residence to make sure Hall was not inside with the firearm, and allegedly discovered narcotics, but Hall was not home. A search warrant was executed on the property at approximately 10 p.m.
Gabrielle Hagenbuch and Hutchison were present at the trailer and were taken into custody at that time.
Police recovered less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and some ammunition, according to Weber.
“We were not able to find the gun,” Weber said.
But law enforcement was just getting started.
Police had a description of the vehicle Hall had allegedly left the trailer park in, and at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, Ligonier Patrolman Jerod Bechtold located the vehicle in the vicinity of the trailer park.
“We were able to take Vernon into custody at that time,” Weber said.
As police continued to work the case, they obtained information that Haley Hagenbuch was allegedly at the lot 125 home with more narcotics and the firearm Hall had allegedly used.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, police again sought and received a search warrant for the trailer at lot 125.
Haley Hagenbuch was arrested at that time. Police allegedly recovered 33.2 grams of methamphetamine and the weapon allegedly used by Hall, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said arrests like this are important.
“It shows the public we’re working hard to get drugs off the street,” Max Weber said. “Jerry does a great job.”
The sheriff expressed concern that someone like Hall was allegedly able to obtain a handgun even though he is prohibited from doing so because of his criminal history.
“How does that happen?” Max Weber said. “If a felon wants to get a firearm, they’re going to get a firearm.”
