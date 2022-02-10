LAGRANGE— LaGrange County Republican voters will have a few contested races to decide this May when they vote in primary elections. Two candidates have filed to run to be the Republican nominee for Sheriff. That race’s winner will face off against a Democratic challenger in fall’s general election.
The Republican race for the District 1 LaGrange County Commissioner’s seat, as well as the race for the LaGrange County District 1 Council seat, are also contested. The Republican nominee for the District 1 Council seat will face a Democratic challenger in the fall.
The Republican race for the Clay Township Trustee nomination also will ask voters to choose between two candidates.
County government
• Travis Glick, (R), LaGrange County Prosecutor.
• Kathy Hopper, (R), LaGrange County Auditor
• Tracy Harker, (R), LaGrange County Sheriff
• Tyler Randol, (R), LaGrange County Sheriff
• Jason Eiseman, (D), LaGrange County Sheriff
• Patricia Monroe, (R), LaGrange County Assessor
• William P. Booth, (R), LaGrange County Commissioner, District 1
• Terry A. Martin, (R), LaGrange County Commissioner District 1
• Jeffery Campos, (R), LaGrange County Council District 1
• Karen S. Eagleson, (R), LaGrange County Council District 1
• Tom Swihart, (D), LaGrange County Council District 1
• Ryan Riegsecker, (R), LaGrange County Council District 2
• Harold Gingerich, (R), LaGrange County Council District 3
• James Young, (R), LaGrange County Council District 4
Township trustees
• William Pipher, (R), Bloomfield Township Trustee LaGrange County
• William Connelly, (R), Clay Township Trustee
• Cole Miller, (R), Clay Township Trustee
• Melissa Eichergerger, (R), Clearspring Township Trustee
• Dawn Christner, (R), Eden Township Trustee
• Peggy Whitlock, (R), Greenfield Township Trustee
• Amy McKowen, (R), Johnson Township Trustee
• Terry Iannarelli, (R), Lima Township Trustee
• Bruce Bowman, (R), Milford Township Trustee
• Sherri Johnston (R), Springfield Township Trustee
• Bruce Miller, (R), Van Buren Township Trustee
Township advisory boards
• Craig Connelly, (R), Bloomfield Township Advisory Board
• Patricia Merrifield, (R), Bloomfield Township Advisory Board
• Richard Muntz, (R), Clay Township Advisory Board
• Rebecca Wappes, (R), Clay Township Advisory Board
• Richard Yoder, (R), Clay Township Advisory Board
• Jay Smith, (D), Clay Township Advisory Board
• Jeff Helmuth, (R), Clearspring Township Advisory Board
• Melissa Lewton, (R), Clearspring Township Advisory Board
• Vicki Mowery, (R), Clearspring Township Advisory Board
• Miriam Carnahan, (R), Greenfield Township Advisory Board
• Mary Beth Maskow, (R), Greenfield Township Advisory Board
• George Morris, (R), Greenfield Township Advisory Board
• Joan Van Wagner, (R), Johnson Township Advisory Board
• J.R. Young, (R), Johnson Township Advisory Board
• Rian McMaster, (R), Johnson Township Advisory Board+
• Kevin Huelsenbeck, (D), Johnson Township Advisory Board
• David Gunter, (R), Lima Township Advisory Board
• Kimberly Lumbard, (R), Lima Township Advisory Board
• Jennifer McBride, (R), Lima Township Advisory Board
• Roy Howe, (R), Milford Township Advisory Board
• R.D. Wolheter, (R), Milford Township Advisory Board
• Danny Young, (R), Milford Township Advisory Board
• James Mireley, (R), Springfield Township Advisory Board
• Debra Notestine (R), Springfield Township Advisory Board
• Daniel Prough, (R), Springfield Township Advisory Board
