KENDALLVILLE — It's inflation at its worst, as construction costs to rebuild Drake Road in Kendallville came in about a half-million dollars more than originally expected.
The increase means Kendallville is having to put up about $100,000 extra toward the cost of the project, which is scheduled to start in spring 2023.
Kendallville is nearing construction on the first phase of the Drake Road rebuilding, which will install new sidewalks and curbs, a wide multi-use path on the south side of the road and fully reconstruct the road surface from Main Street to Weston Avenue.
The first phase will span two years, starting in spring and extending through fall 2024. Construction contractors expect to open the roadway to travel next winter, then get back to work when the weather breaks in 2024.
The project, with an engineer's estimate of $5.469 million, received two bids at an Indiana Department of Transportation letting on Dec 7.
Those two bids were both significantly higher than the original estimate, with E&B Paving of Anderson bidding $6,576,528.98, with a lower bid from Brooks Construction Company of Fort Wayne at $5,978,539.
That bid from brooks was 9.3% over estimate and just over a half-million dollars more than expected.
"The Drake Road bid, which is an INDOT project, just opened and it was $500,000 more than we anticipated and our share went up $100,000," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said during a Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting earlier this month.
Handshoe said city officials were "choking" at the bid price and concerned about whether the city would have to eat all of the overage.
But since the project is being funded with a 80/20 federal aid matching grant, Kendallville was only responsible for taking care of 20% of the extra cost, working out to just about $100,000.
Still, an extra $100,000 presents challenges, as the project is being funded out of the city's budget and not out of any special funds. Drake Road is not part of any of the city's tax-increment financing districts, so the city can't utilize funds from that pot of money on the reconstruction.
Handshoe said the city was able to scrape together the extra to keep the project on track.
"We sat down and figured out where it's going," she said. "We're spreading it around different areas, it's coming from (Board of Works contractual) and MVH (motor vehicle highway).
