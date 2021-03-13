LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville woman arrested last year after being accused of having sex with a minor agreed to plead guilty to a single charge and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. In return for her plea, the state agreed to drop a second charge it had filed against her.
Mandy Jo Hoff, 38, of the 6000 block of C.R. 500E, Wolcottville, agreed in January to plead guilty to a single charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. In return the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss a second charge of incest, a Level 4 felony.
Hoff was arrested on May 20, 2020, by members of the Indiana State Police. The state police launched a criminal investigation of Hoff and her husband, Robert M. Hoff after receiving a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services alleged they had been involved in sexual activity with a minor. The couple was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old victim in 2016.
In her signed plea agreement with the state, Hoff agreed to a prison term of 20 years in prison, capped at 15 years executed. She also agreed to undergo sex offender counseling. In addition, she agreed to have no contact with the victim.
Hoff also was ordered to pay a fine of $200, and court costs of $185. She was formally sentenced to the terms of her plea agreement by LaGrange County Circuit Court Judge William Walz.
Hoff’s husband, Robert Hoff, 34, faces identical charges. His case is scheduled to go on trial in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.