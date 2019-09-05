KENDALLVILLE — For a few residents who live on Lisle Street, showing up at the city council meeting and expressing their concerns paid off.
After getting some feedback from residents who would be affected by a change, the Kendallville City Council halted plans to eliminate streetside parking on the east-west route commonly used to go between Main Street and East Noble High School.
The school district’s transportation director made the request to the city last month as a way to help traffic flow during morning and afternoon commutes at the school. With cars parked on the road, Lisle Street becomes too narrow for two-way traffic to pass, which is presenting a safety issue for school buses and students who drive to school.
The council passed an ordinance on first reading at its last meeting to change all of Lisle to no parking between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city then mailed letters to residents to inform them about what was happening and invite them to air any issues.
On Tuesday night, two residents did show up to express their concerns to the council.
Lynn Baker, at 235 Lisle St., told council members that, first off, both students and school buses are traveling far faster than the posted 20 mph speed limit, which makes travel dangerous. But second, her property doesn’t have a driveway or alley access behind it, which would limit her ability to park.
She also has elderly neighbors who park on the street since it’s easier to get to their vehicles that way.
Baker suggested the city consider alternative options such as whether a pair of one-way streets might help or if the school district could alter its bus routes.
“We have been existence than a lot longer than the high school,” Baker said. “If I’m the only one here, that’s fine. I don’t know where everyone else is, but that’s kind of putting some of us in a bind.”
She wasn’t the only one, as she was also joined by Kelly Oliver-Krider, from 322 Lisle St., which is just across from the Cole Center YMCA and two doors down from the Kendallville Day Care Center.
Oliver-Krider also agreed that students and bus drivers are traveling too fast down the street, and also stated that her property doesn’t have enough room for parking if streetside were to be restricted.
She and her husband have two vehicles, but the driveway is too short to park both in without blocking the sidewalk. They don’t have the money to add a expansion to the side of the driveway and they can’t park in the yard without destroying it. They do have a garage, but right now it is filled with stuff and they can’t get a vehicle into it.
“We have no choice but to park on the street,” Oliver-Krider said. “I wish we didn’t.”
As the council took up the second reading of the ordinance later in the meeting, members pumped the brakes on the proposal.
Councilman Regan Ford said since the previous meeting he had met with the city engineer, street superintendent and police chief after he received some feedback from residents about the change to discuss whether there were other options.
“Our meeting ended up almost being kind of a brainstorming thing,” Ford said. “We all know these streets were made back in the time of horses and buggies and they are very narrow.
“Unfortunately it takes time to have these discussions and meetings and do engineering and the type of stuff we might have to do down the road,” Ford said. “I want to help get our students in and out of the school safely, but I’m also concerned about the people who live on these streets as well.”
Ford was comfortable with moving ahead, but wanted a two-year sunset on the provision so that the city could explore better alternatives.
Councilman Steve Clouse, however, noted he didn’t see much value in moving ahead with an ordinance change that the city didn’t ultimately believe was the right fix.
He thanked Baker for coming and speaking, because while reviewing the plan, her property was one that he was most concerned about having access.
The one property that I was most worried about was the northwest corner of Lisle and Oak, Miss Baker’s property,” Clouse said. “I don’t see a great reason to continue to pass something we see is unworkable for the citizens.”
Ultimately, council President Jim Dazey agreed to withdraw the ordinance for this time as the city works with East Noble School Corp. on whether it can find some other alternatives.
Ford was agreeable to that, saying the city has gotten by with the current situation for years, although he wants Kendallville to work toward a possible solution quickly.
“I definitely don’t want to upset those who live on Lisle Street, but we were presented with an issue by the transportation department of East Noble High School,” Ford said.
