HUDSON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a possible drowning that occurred on July 2 at approximately 8:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of South C.R. 1000E on Big Long Lake.
Emergency personnel responded to the area regarding a 22-month-old boy who had been recovered from the water in front of the residence. He was unresponsive, and life-saving efforts were performed on-scene. The boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he died on July 3 at approximately 11 p.m.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center, and the results are pending.
Conservation officers did not release the identity of the child as of Tuesday evening.
The incident remains under investigation.
Conservation officers were assisted by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and Parkview Samaritan.
