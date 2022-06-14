ROME CITY — Any time a road needs to be fully closed, traffic headaches are to be expected.
Worse, when that road is a state road. Worse yet when it's a state road that's basically the only convenient in/out to your town.
So it should come as no surprise that Rome City is in a rough patch right now with S.R. 9 closed while Indiana Department of Transportation crews remove the bridge over the highway at Northport Road and change it to an at-grade intersection.
S.R. 9 fully closed on June 6 — it's blocked off at the south end at Front Street before the Sylvan Lake dam bridge and blocked at the north at the Northport Road bridge — and it's already causing no shortage of traffic issues.
Road closures are never enjoyable, but often there's an easy local detour option where people can go a little out of their way to get around it. But this project is not one of those, since Sylvan Lake provides a natural barrier that forces more elaborate detours.
That, and many of the local roads are residential lake roads that are narrow or have no outlets, so if/when trucks start going down them, they create big problems.
The official INDOT detour is for traffic, trucks especially to us U.S. 6, S.R. 5 and U.S. 20 to loop around Rome City.
That detours makes what's usually a 14-mile distance between the U.S. 20/S.R. 9 intersection in LaGrange and the U.S. 6/S.R. 9 junction south of Rome City into about a 34-mile trip.
Local traffic may use Front Street west to C. R. 150E, north to West Northport Road, east to C.R. 200E, north to C.R. 1150N (county line) and east into Wolcottville, south on S.R. to C.R. 300E, then east on Northport Road.
But at the Rome City Town Council meeting on Monday evening, town officials made no secret that the detours haven't been going particularly well.
Town Marshall Paul Hoffman and Town Manager Leigh Pranger both said they feel the signage has been inadequate, causing a lot of traffic to continue coming to town and then running down local roads when they discover that, yes, S.R. 9 is truly fully closed.
"Terrible signage," Hoffman said. "We've talked to them about it and I think we're going to have more conversations."
One area of complaint was that there is no signage at the U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 west junction in Kendallville, where drivers could realistically go east and use S.R. 3 North near Kroger to head north and then use local roads like Angling Road or C.R. 700S in LaGrange County to get to Wolcottville, or continue all the way up to U.S. 20 if they're trying to get to LaGrange or elsewhere.
Instead, a lot of traffic, including truck traffic, is using Front Street, and traveling at highway speed on the local road.
"Rome Indy 500," board member Cheryl Clifton quipped. "It's like we're trying to qualify Formula 1s down there."
The town has a mobile radar sign that can track speed and has moved it to that area in an effort to slow down vehicles as they tear in our out of Rome City. Town officials said that sign has helped encourage people to remember that their cars also have a brake pedal.
But the closure is also causing people to seek some creative detours, including traffic from the north going down Spring Beach Road, a residential road serving lake neighbors on the north of Sylvan Lake, which has no outlet across the water and, at best, only gets people back to Northport Road where they started.
"It's a lake. You're not going to get anywhere," Pranger said.
Oversized vehicles have already caused damage to Mediacom lines and also damage a residents' property when they get somewhere they're not supposed to be, Pranger said.
To further complicate matters, INDOT isn't the only one causing road restrictions, either, as Pranger noted that utility crews from Ligtel and NIPSCO have also been working around town recently, too, causing further road hazards.
The closure is also likely to cause some complications within the next two weeks, too, as Sylvan Cellars on Northport Road is hosting national country music star Jimmie Allen for a concert, which means hundreds of concertgoers are also going to have to navigate the local detour labyrinth for that show on Friday, June 24.
The Northport Road project is supposed to take about two and a half months to complete — it should be done by mid-August if it's on schedule — although Pranger expressed some skepticism and said she's be surprised if it's reopened by October.
