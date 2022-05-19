FORT WAYNE — The Do it Best Foundation announces a major philanthropic initiative that will make a big difference in northeast Indiana with a charitable grant of up to $150,000 to one area nonprofit organization.
“We’ve been really proud of our ability to fund a variety of community projects since we launched the Do it Best Foundation in 2020,” said Rich Lynch, president of the Do it Best Foundation and vice president of marketing for Do it Best. “Today, I’m excited that with the support of our donors, we’re going big in 2022 with the creation of The Big Give.”
The Big Give offers a special one-time grant opportunity for a single recipient to receive an initial award of $100,000 plus an additional $50,000 in matching funds.
“What makes The Big Give so special is that we’re looking to support an agency or group’s dream project — a brand new initiative that could make a big impact if funded,” Lynch explained. “With a guaranteed $100,000 grant and another $50,000 match, the winning organization could secure as much as $200,000 to move a project from the drawing board to execution this year.”
From among all applications, three finalists will be announced at the Fore the Cause Do it Best Foundation fundraising event on June 20. Finalists will then have until July 22 to submit a more comprehensive project proposal for grant consideration. The winner of The Big Give will be announced in September.
Nonprofit agencies throughout northeast Indiana are invited to review grant requirements and start the application process for The Big Give by visiting DoitBestBigGive.org before June 3.
