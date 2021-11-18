KENDALLVILLE — Here's a strength East Noble families probably didn't know before Wednesday night — Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch has some quick reflexes.
That revelation came as Leitch hoisted a plastic cup as the overall champion of a tournament-style game played at the school board meeting during a presentation about East Noble Middle School's Sources of Strength program.
Games, like the Simon Says-style cup snatching activity where players follow a series of commands before having to grab a plastic cup off the floor before their opponent, are one way for students to have fun, get to know each other and build relationships, which are core components of the wider program.
On Wednesday, East Noble Middle School Principal Andy Deming and Counselor Lisa Laur gave an update on the program, which has been in place at the middle school for several years now.
Deming, who gave a brief introduction before turning the floor over to Laur, said Sources of Strength is a student well-being program that instead of focusing on the negative factors that may challenge students in their tween years, the program instead focuses on positive experiences while still giving students tools and resources to face problems they may have in their academic, social or personal lives.
"We really wanted to look at a program that is more about the positive to find the strengths of our students," Deming said. "It's a very powerful program that does a lot for our building."
Sources of Strength is primarily a peer-led group — adults help and support but ultimately leave most of the planning and decision-making to the students — who comes from diverse groups within the school.
"We look for a diverse of peers and peer leaders to be a part of this. We want students from all different kinds of social groups," Laur said. "We train the students who are the leaders within their own social groups."
Sources of Strength is then focused on eight different aspects — mental health, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality and medical access — and students create activities and events aimed at raising awareness, building positivity and creating bonds between classmates.
The program encourages good citizenship at school and in the community and allows students to either help each other or connect with trusted adults who can assist them with any struggles they may have.
"We know that strength-based stories can have a huge impact on the positivity and culture of our school," Laur said. "We know that all of us experience struggles. We know that's going to happen, but we really try to focus our conversation on how are we going to overcome those struggles?"
So what does that look like in practice?
Sources of Strength students have organized a family game night at the school, they create interactive displays at the school, organize a healthy activities day and created a Sources of Strength passport, in which students can complete different tasks and earn rewards for doing so.
In the end, the program helps build a better student culture and helps kids through that awkward middle school transition and beyond. The program is also in use at the high school, where its run almost exclusively by the students with limited adult intervention.
Sources of Strength is a national program, Laur said, so there are lots of resources available for tips, tricks and ideas. Outside of East Noble, other local school districts including Central Noble and Lakeland among others also use the program in their buildings.
Sources of Strength is by the far the biggest club at the middle school, Laur said, with more than 150 students directly involved in the program.
In other business Wednesday night, the East Noble School Board:
• Approved personnel changes, including:
Resignations: Ashlyn Gibson-Baldwin, food service assistant; Jennifer Yuska, foreign language club coordinator.
Reassignment: Susan Klopfenstein, from food service assistant at Avilla Elementary to food service manager at Wayne Center Elementary.
New hires: Jesse Kimmel, CTE agriculture teacher at East Noble High School; Virginia (Jenny) Ritchie, temporary instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Janet Bolen, regular route driver; Jenny Whitaker, food service assistant at East Noble High School; Annette Donat, food service assistant at North Side Elementary; Clay Kennerk, band director at East Noble Middle School; Andrea Heller, diving coach; Cristian Sanchez, assistant boys' soccer coach; Elaine Herbst, golf coach at ENMS; Jessica Hull, K-12 art/foreign language department head; Jenna Zabona, choreographer; Hannah Denton, assistant girls' tennis coach at ENHS.
• Heard public comment. Comments Wednesday included a complaint from parent Bret Carpenter about a book being taught at the school, "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie, which he alleged has objectionable material not suited for students.
The board also heard from several East Noble teachers, who gave updates about various programs and events taking place in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.