More than 88% of all high school seniors graduated and received their diplomas in the pandemic-affected 2019-20 school year, with local school districts seeing a mix of minor improvements or drops in their rates from the year before.
Three districts saw improvement in their graduation rates but four districts saw slight declines as local schools ended 2020 in an unusual and challenging fashion due to COVID-19.
In 2019-20, Smith-Green claimed the best graduation rate for the year at 97.83%, followed by East Noble at 92.54%, Westview at 91.67% and 90.83% at Prairie Heights.
The other three districts were slightly under 90%, with West Noble at 89.63, Lakeland at 88.73% and Central Noble at 88.5%.
East Noble, Lakeland and Smith-Green schools saw improvement in their graduation rates, but Central Noble, West Noble, Westview and Prairie Heights saw small decreases in their numbers compared to the year before.
East Noble improved about 4 percentage points, Lakeland was up a little over 5 points and Smith-Green rose bout 3.5 percentage points.
On the down side, Central Noble dropped about 1.5 percentage points, West Noble fell about 2 points, Westview dropped about 2.5 points and Prairie Heights was down 3 points.
After starting out like any other year, the end of the 2019-20 school year was thrown into chaos as COVID-19 hit Indiana in March and led to first local and then a statewide shutdown of public schools in the early days of the pandemic.
Students shifted to virtual learning — consistently proven to be less effective at educating students compared to in-person classes — while rural LaGrange County schools had to get creative in ways to serve their student bodies including large numbers of Amish students who wouldn't be able to participate in computerized e-learning excercises.
The unusual learning environment, a lack of in-class supervision and simply the added stress of the pandemic combined to make it a tough final semester to close out for many students, but a mix of improving numbers and small decreases are a good takeaway for educators.
"East Noble School Corp. is excited to have 92% of our 2020 cohort earn their high school diploma," Superintendent Ann Linson said of her district's 2019-20 numbers. "This is an important accomplishment for such a unique end to these students’ 13 years of education. Equally important is the high school staffs’ commitment to ensuring these students completed and mastered the skills they needed to have a successful future."
Central Superintendent Troy Gaff said students leaving for homeschooling, private schools or out-of-state schools impact the numbers as they end up being counted as non-graduates, but that Central Noble remains diligent in working with students on the graduation bubble and providing support to all students to make sure they finish out their K-12 careers.
"Through this difficult time we have looked for ways to address individual student needs. The Central Noble teaching and administrative staff at all levels have worked hard to retain students and achieve graduation," Gaff said.
Gaff said Central Noble continues to utilize alternative options to allow students who need additional supports to continue to gain credits. Some non-traditional instruction at the elementary has helped to keep students engaged in the educational process and allowed them to master many difficult skills. A new junior high alterantive program has helped to address some non-special education students needing more support and the district continues to work to build relathionships with families and parents to foster the importance of education.
"Through the diligent efforts of staff and administrators, we have worked hard to reduce academic deficiencies that have been created by the pandemic. We will continue to look for ways to keep students and parents engaged in the educational process. Through this engagement we will continue to look for ways to provide the necessary supports needed for student success," Gaff said.
Over at West Noble Galen Mast said the difference in the district's rate from 2019 to 2020 equates to just a few students and noted that most of the students who don't graduate end up getting their final credits during summer remediation classes, although those don't get counted into the graduation rate.
"Our goal is a 100% graduation rate. We know that when a student doesn't graduate, the effect is on more than just the student. Many of our students who do not graduate on time, are only a few credits short. They quickly earn or pick up those credits through the summer remediation period, but they don't get counted on our graduation rate. Some students due to family or personal reasons decide to move or drop out of school," Mast said.
COVID-19 was and continues to be a challenge for many families and closing out the last semester at home was admittedly challenging for some learners.
"Virtual learning is not the same as in person for many of our students. It works for some, but the vast majority of students need the in person instruction and accountability," he said.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel, who is retiring at the end of this year, said she's excited about the upward trend, but still wants to see Lakeland get up into the 90%-plus range in coming years.
Lakeland is still just recently through a consolidation of its elementary schools into one building and change from elementary/middle/high school format to a primary/intermediate/junior-senior high, so Merkel is hopeful that the change will create a more congruous education for future classes.
"I think in future years, we’ll see fewer disparities that we might have seen before between buildings. Having that consistency and having everyone exposed to the same curriculum and the same pace I think is going to make a difference," Merkel said.
One plus that schools may be looking forward to is a return to "normal" school, what it looked like pre-pandemic.
The 2020-21 school year has been kind of normal, in that districts have been able to return to buildings and stay there throughout the year so far. The school year hasn't been without bumps and challenges, however, as COVID-19 quarantines have led to large swaths of students and staff having to stay home for days or weeks and even requiring some short-term school-wide closures.
That being said, the number of actual cases at area schools has been relatively low, as reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, while quarantine have created more significant problems for districts.
Statewide and local COVID-19 numbers have been dropping in early 2021, however, after a major surge through the end of 2020, so schools may find themselves better positioned to close out this year more akin to normal than they did last year.
News Sun reporters Matt Getts, Sheryl Prentice and Patrick Redmond contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.