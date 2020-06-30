LAGRANGE — Got a bit of a hankering for a Elephant Ear?
The LaGrange County 4-H Club Association, Inc., has you covered.
Just in time for summer, the fair association will be opening up the LaGrange County fairgrounds for a drive-through Taste of the Fair event this weekend that promises to satisfy just about any sweet tooth.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed about everything this year. Events like traditional county fairs, with packed midways and grandstand events seemed to be at odds with social distancing.
So, at least for this year, LaGrange County’s annual 4-H Fair is going to look different than it has in year past. The fair will go on as planned, opening its gates on July 11 and running through July 18. All events will still take place at the fairgrounds just outside of LaGrange. But in order to allow for the social distancing needed to keep the fair and fairgoers safe, the board made has made a few changes.
Those changes include no midway, elaborate grandstand shows, commercial exhibits or concession stands.
Instead, the fair will utilize a show and go format. 4-H club members will bring their animals to the fairgrounds only on the day that animal is to be shown, proceed with the show and then return the animal home at the end of the day. The show and go format will allow for two or three animal shows a day, while still allowing ample time for the grounds to be cleaned up between shows.
But just because the LaGrange County 4-H Fair is going to look a little different this year doesn’t mean you can’t head on out to the fairgrounds and grab a treat.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday visitors can drive through the fairgrounds and buy some of the favorite fair treats, like an elephant ear. Other treats will also be available. The event lasts until 6 p.m. and returns on Sunday, at 11 a.m. for a second day.
