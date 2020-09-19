LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters at the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 250W in LaGrange on Thursday.
The community foundation purchased a former medical office in 2019 planning to renovate and expand the building as its new headquarters.
After delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, renovation at the facility has now started. Lehman Construction of Shipshewana will complete the project.
The project will feature a new addition, increased parking space and complete renovation of the building’s office and lobby space. The project is on target to be completed by the end of 2020. The Community Foundation anticipates moving into the new facility in mid-January of next year.
The facility will contain 3,000 square feet of office space, including an 800-square foot community room available for nonprofit use. The community room will be equipped with multi-media technology and will seat 30 people comfortably and provide space to host small gatherings and meetings. The community room will be available free of charge to local nonprofits and civic groups.
“We are excited to provide a community space for our nonprofits,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the community foundation. “The addition will be an asset to the community, handicap accessible and provide a gathering space for our community.”
The community foundation had been setting aside funds for several years, which allowed the organization to purchase the property using available cash – no mortgage was required. A portion of the cost of the building was funded using a gift the foundation received at the beginning of 2019.
Greater visibility, lower costs and enhanced accessibility were all factors in the decision to make the move.
“The fact that we could finance the purchase and renovation without debt means that this will be a great step forward and help the community foundation grow and prosper in the coming years,” added Yoder.
“It is important to the Foundation to honor those who have been a vital part of it, it is because of their dedication we are able to fulfill our mission,” said Neal Wolheter, LCCF board president. “The new headquarters will be a beacon for LaGrange County not just today but well beyond into the future.”
The new headquarters is expected to finished and open for business by February of next year.
