KENDALLVILLE — If you're heading to Kendallville Apple Festival this weekend, be prepared for multiple road closures and heavy traffic.
In case you forgot after a year off in 2020 due the pandemic, the festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds is regularly Kendallville's biggest event and, as the festival has grown and grown, has also created some sizable traffic snarls in the city.
Let's face it, the festival has gotten big enough that there's no such thing as beating the crowd anymore, because there's always a crowd.
Looking at this weekend's weather forecast, you might expect Saturday to be more jam-packed this festival too. The weather Saturday should be gorgeous for an outdoor event — with a high around 77 and partly cloudy skies. Sunday brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms, with a very good chance that it might be wet all day on Sunday.
If you're planning on heading to the festival, expect a lot of traffic.
During the last festival in 2019, vehicles were backed up down Allen Chapel Road as people came into the city, with Kendallville Police sending out an alert by 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning reminding people of free shuttle service and warning of long backups on local roads.
Police said in 2019 there was not as much traffic coming east along Dowling Street from Riley Street, but tons of vehicles piling up from Allen Chapel Road.
The annual fall event has been bursting the fairgrounds and once the infield fills up with vehicles early in the morning, the process of getting more cars in is a slow one as parking assistants have to operate on a one-in, one-out basis, directing incoming vehicles to spots where someone has just left.
Local residents around the fairgrounds may offer parking in their driveways or yards for varying fees, although those private parking options are not sanctioned by the Apple Festival.
Because of the growing crowds year to year, the Apple Festival committee has been offering and encouraging people to use the free shuttle service for years and expanded that service again this year to try to help get more people in and out.
Apple Festival Coordinator Amanda Taylor said they'll be running three shuttles this year. Shuttle pickup will be at the Fairview Plaza near Rural King as it has been in the past, but they've added a new location at East Noble Middle School, too, where local residents can park and then ride to the fairgrounds.
Taylor recommended the shuttles especially for handicapped festival-goers, since the parking lots are paved and the shuttles are accessible for riders.
"We're at three buses, so waiting times should be minimal. Our plan for the bus route should not be impacted by traffic too much," Taylor said. "Two years ago our buses were packed the entire day, so we added one this year. We've added a third coach to get people moving."
The main advantage that the shuttles have over people driving themselves is they get exclusive access to Fair Street and drop off at the pedestrian-only entrance. That allows shuttles to avoid the backed up traffic lines on Dowling Street and zip in and out where other vehicles don't get to go.
Taylor recommended shuttles for handicap festivalgoers, since they pick up at places with flat, paved parking lots, are handicap accessible buses and drop off at Fair Street, which is a little closer to the action and doesn't require people to walk across the grassy infield.
Riders on the shuttles will be required to wear masks in accordance with continuing federal rules regarding COVID-19 safety on public transportation.
The last shuttles will leave the fairgrounds at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, so riders will need to be on those final buses or face a very long walk back to their vehicles.
For anyone who does want to drive themselves — or for people who live in local neighborhoods and are trying to get in and out of their homes — Kendallville will have numerous parking restrictions and street closures in place during Saturday and Sunday.
Approved streetside parking restrictions for Kendallville Apple Festival include no parking on Wayne Street from Riley Street to Park Avenue; Park Avenue from Wayne to Dowling streets; Simon Street from Fair to Wood streets; Wood Street from North to Dowling streets; Harding Street from Wood to Riley streets; and Fair Street from North to Wayne streets.
Street closures will include: Fair Street between North and Simon streets; Fair Street between Simon and Wayne streets; westbound Simon Street from Fair to Wood streets; eastbound Simon Street from Wood to Fair streets; Wood Street from Wayne to Dowling streets; and northbound Park Avenue from Dowling to Wayne streets.
Police officers will be directing traffic at the Dowling Street and Park Avenue intersection as well as at Dowling Street and Fairview Boulevard, along with traffic control in and out of the fairgrounds. Those areas will also have lane restrictions based on traffic patterns during the festival.
Kendallville Police also have the authority to close or restrict access to other streets on an as-needed basis, so additional roads may be restricted depending on the situation.
