LIGONIER —The Community Foundation of Noble County recently interviewed 10 honor students in the final phase of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship nomination process for Noble County. These students were selected to interview based on their applications submitted in August to the community foundation. These applications were reviewed by a panel of judges representing the central, east and west areas of Noble County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides four years of full-tuition and required fees awarded to one well-rounded high school senior who resides in Noble County, who will receive a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2020, and will pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private college or university in Indiana.
Community Foundation of Noble County also requires community service, volunteerism, extra-curricular activities, leadership roles and honors and awards and a high school grade-point average of at least 3.80.
Students interviewed were:
Robert Bridegam – Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School
Madelyn Hosford – East Noble High School
Benjamin Jansen – East Noble High School
Austin Liepe – East Noble High School
Ian Schowe – East Noble High School
Emily Silver – Lakewood Park Christian School
Kristina Teel – West Noble High School
Bergen Tom – West Noble High School
Emma Wilkins – West Noble High School
Jocelyn Winebrenner – Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School
Names of the top candidates will be submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana Inc. for final selection of the recipient. ICI is a nonprofit organization that represents 30 regionally accredited, degree-granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The Noble County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will be announced in early December. Finalists not selected for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
A total of 143 Lilly scholarships are awarded statewide.
