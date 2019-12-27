KENDALLVILLE — For the third year in a row, Kendallville will not host a New Year’s Day polar plunge at Bixler Lake.
And, chances are, this once-annual event will be put on ice for good.
Started in 2009 as a fundraiser for a skate park in Kendallville, the parks department started each year by clearing out ice and snow from the Bixler Lake beach to create enough of any entryway for people wanting to start their new year by diving into icy lake water.
But the plunge was scrapped in 2018 because of frigid weather, when temperatures were forecast to hit a high of only 11 degrees with a low of 0. The city cited safety concerns for both park department employees, who have to prepare the beach and break and remove ice out of the lake if it’s frozen in order to create an opening, and for plungers.
Then in 2019, despite warm weather — a 50-degree day on New Year’s Eve and mid-30s on New Year’s Day — the city canceled the event on advice from its insurance agent.
This coming New Year’s, it’s the same story. The city’s insurance carrier advised against hosting the event at the park board agreed.
After two years in a row of canceling the event due to insurance concerns, when asked if the event should be considered dead for good, Park Director Jim Pankop said that seems to be the case.
“I would take that to be true,” Pankop said. “The board discussed it at the last meeting and we checked with the insurance carrier and decided to not have that.”
In total, Kendallville hosted the Polar Bear Plunge for nine consecutive years before the recent layoff
After small inaugural year in 2009, about 100 people came out in the second event in 2010. The last time it was hosted on Jan. 1, 2017, an estimated 200 people turned out for the freezing dive into the new year.
While Kendallville won’t host an event any more, if people still want to experience an icy shock, Hamilton Lake in Steuben County will continue its annual polar plunge.
The Hamilton plunge will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. Registration begins around 12:45 p.m. at Hamilton Public Beach, Hamilton Lake.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Jack D. Gibson Memorial Scholarships. Parking will be along the road, in parking lots, anywhere you can find a spot, basically. The Hamilton Fire Department will be at-the-ready just in case and it will go on, ice or no ice.
