SHIPSHEWANA —Shipshewana is celebrating all things antiques this weekend hosting the Shipshewana Antique Festival at the Farmstead Event Pavilion, 368 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
The festival features an antique and vintage market with dealers selling antique, collectables and vintage items. Those include vintage décor, jewelry, signs, primitives, furniture, pottery and more.
There’s also a Gas and Steam engine show, antique tractors, old-fashion farming demonstrations, a working sawmill and wheat threshing demonstrations.
An antique telephone show will be set up in the Conference Center at the Farmstead Inn, next door to the antique market.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit shipshewanatradingplace.com.
