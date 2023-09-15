Thrive by 5 logo

FORT WAYNE — Indiana statistically ranks as one of the lowest states in the nation for child care, and families and employers in northeast Indiana are feeling it. CNBC recently named Indiana one of the 10 worst states to live and work in, and one of the top reasons was a lack of quality, affordable child care.

The Northeast Regional Early Childhood Coalition (NEIRECC), in partnership with Ambassador Enterprises and national consulting firm Thomas P. Miller & Associates, has launched a survey to gather the data necessary to truly improve the early learning opportunities in the region.

