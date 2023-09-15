FORT WAYNE — Indiana statistically ranks as one of the lowest states in the nation for child care, and families and employers in northeast Indiana are feeling it. CNBC recently named Indiana one of the 10 worst states to live and work in, and one of the top reasons was a lack of quality, affordable child care.
The Northeast Regional Early Childhood Coalition (NEIRECC), in partnership with Ambassador Enterprises and national consulting firm Thomas P. Miller & Associates, has launched a survey to gather the data necessary to truly improve the early learning opportunities in the region.
The survey is available online at https://www.surveylegend.com/s/56lb. It is designed to gather information from parents about their accessibility to early child care, barriers, and the effects on employment and career advancement.
NEIRECC is asking parents with young children to take the survey by Wednesday, Oct. 4.
“This survey, along with others designed for employers, child care providers and community stakeholders, will help us gather the quantitative and qualitative data we need to determine what needs to change,” said NEIRECC coordinator Allie Sutherland. “From there, we can determine a clear plan of action to increase accessibility to affordable, high-quality child care in our region.”
“Thrive by 5 is working hard to find solutions to our lack of early learning opportunities in LaGrange and Noble counties,” said Thrive by 5 coordinator Jenna Anderson. “The information we gather both locally and regionally will tell us the story of where we need to focus the most, and where our best opportunities can be found.”
Families who respond to the survey will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Information collected will be kept confidential and used only for research purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.