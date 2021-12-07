FORT WAYNE — Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends.
As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, everyone who comes to give blood between Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2
ALLEN COUNTY
Fort Wayne
Dec. 17, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 17, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges, American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 18, 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 18, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 18, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges, American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 19, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 19, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges, American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 19, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 20, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Battle of the Badges, American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 20, 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 20, 1-7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 21, 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 21, 1-7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 22 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 23, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 24, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 26, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 26, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 26, 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 27, 1-7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 28, 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 28, 1-7:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 29, 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Red Cross Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 30, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Dec. 31, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Jan. 1, 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Jan. 1, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Jan. 2, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107.
Jan. 2, 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road.
Harlan
Dec. 27, 2-6:30 p.m., Christian Community Center of Harlan, 12616 Spencerville Road.
Monroeville
Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monroeville EMS, 103 S. Water St.
DEKALB COUNTY
Auburn
Dec. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St.
NOBLE COUNTY
Kendallville
Dec. 22, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road.
Rome City
Dec. 29, Noon-5 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St.
STEUBEN COUNTY
Angola
Dec. 28, Noon-4 p.m., YMCA of Steuben County, 500 Harcourt Road.
Hudson
Dec. 28, 2-7 p.m., Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 South, C.R. 1100 West.
WHITLEY COUNTY
Columbia City
Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., YMCA, 950 E. Van Buren St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.