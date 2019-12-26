KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville clerk-treasurer Sheryl Hanes will turn out the lights in her office at City Hall for the last time on Tuesday, closing the door on 12 years of service to the city’s residents.
“I just wanted to make a difference for people,” Hanes said, explaining why she ran for elected office.
Hanes grew up with her three older brothers in Union City, Mich., about 6 miles from Coldwater. She spent 30 years in banking in Michigan before moving to Kendallville, the hometown of her husband, Todd. She worked at Peoples Federal Savings Bank, now Horizon, for 20 years before considering a run for the clerk-treasurer’s office.
Hanes began investigating what the clerk-treasurer’s duties are as she was considering running for office. She said she was surprised to learn there were no educational or experience requirements to hold the job. She then talked to her friend, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who encouraged her to run. Hanes won election to her first term in 2008.
The city has benefited from the women’s bipartisan friendship — the longtime mayor is a Republican and Hanes is a Democrat. “The party has never been an issue,” Hanes said. “To me, it’s the person.”
Hanes said her first goals were to learn how to do the job and straighten out any problems. “The first year was the toughest,” she recalled.
Hanes found her decades of bank experience helped in her new duties of keeping track of the city’s finances. She tracks each department’s budget and prepares reports for the State Board of Accounts and the Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance. She also has to keep up with new mandates on procedures and reporting from the state and federal government.
Hanes said her normal staff is four people, but she’s had an additional employee in recent months while she has been training her replacement, employee Kathryn Ritchie. Hanes is pleased that she’s retained the same staff members during her three terms in office.
Most people would be surprised to know that the clerk-treasurer can officiate at weddings, Hanes said.
“I’ve done quite a few marriages when the courthouse was closed,” she said.
Hanes acknowledges and her departure will be emotional, even though she is looking forward to a new chapter. “The mayor, the council members, the Board of Works members, you become a kind of family. I’ll miss the people,” she said.
Hanes’ new chapter begins Jan. 11, when she leaves to spend the winter in Peoria, Ariz., with her son and his family. She’ll return to Kendallville in the spring to rejoin her husband, who is still working for a natural gas company and will remain in Kendallville. Besides the son in Arizona, the couple has a daughter in Kendallville and two more sons in Noblesville and Coldwater, Mich. They also have 12 grandchildren.
“I like to crochet and read,” Hanes said,” And do puzzles. The clerk-treasurer’s job is like a big puzzle when it comes to balancing everything.”
