KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks Department is moving ahead with upgrades to the tennis courts and Bixler Lake Campground.
Park Director Jim Pankop said the tennis court project will start in May. Contractors will mill the full depth of the old asphalt and remove it.
New asphalt will pave the courts all the way to the fence, eliminating the maintenance-heavy grass strip. The new asphalt will be striped for both tennis and pickle ball by early June. The new asphalt will need to cure for two weeks before players can use it.
Pankop said a new vinyl-coated chain link fence in black will be installed on the existing frame structure, which will be painted black. Lighting will be upgraded to energy-efficient LED bulbs.
Grants and donations will pay for most of the tennis court expenses, including a substantial grant from the Dekko Foundation. Pankop said, however, that the park department is still fundraising for the project and will accept donations.
Meanwhile, the park department is in the planning and design phase for improvements to Bixler Lake Park. Pankop said the wastewater dump station will be moved to a more convenient location, with most of the work done in-house with the help of other city departments.
The existing ball diamond in the campground will give way to expanded campsites with water, sewer and electric hookups required by larger campers and motorhomes, Pankop said. The ball diamond is no longer needed with the expansion of the nearby Outdoor Sports Complex.
“We’re looking at drawings for that in the plan and budget phase,” Pankop said. “We’re finishing the engineering on the dump stations so we can get bids out. I’d like to get it done by early summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.