KENDALLVILLE — Students ages 9 through 14 can get their hands messy and learn how to shape clay on a pottery wheel to make a decorative Tiki vase. A six-week class will begin Friday, March 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and conclude on April 15 at The Pottery studio in the Community Learning Center.
Students will learn about symmetry, color theory and Polynesian culture as they throw their vase on the pottery wheel, decorate it with textures and finish it off with a glaze.
Katherine Gaff, the new manager of The Pottery, said she wants to bring kids into the CLC for pottery classes and introduce them to other classes in art, music and cooking.
“The benefits of clay in young hands is that it works the hands and develops the muscles in the hands,” she said. “This class combines using the wheel with hand building. Kids can try the wheel before they get to the high school.”
Monica Koerner is the instructor for the Tiki vase class. She holds a bachelor of fine arts in ceramics, works with children in a Fort Wayne day care, and is active with Scouting.
The Tiki vase class is $150 per student, which covers the cost of clay and supplies for the six-week course.
Gaff stressed that scholarships are available for families who may need financial help to enroll their children. Parents may contact her at the CLC, 26-544-3455, for more information about scholarship opportunities.
Gaff took on her managing duties at The Pottery about six weeks ago. She graduated in 2020 from Purdue Fort Wayne with a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture. She hopes to pursue a master of fine arts degree on her path to becoming a professor of ceramics at a college or university.
Gaff learned about the manager’s position at The Pottery from her mentor, PFW professor Seth Green, who leads the effort to establish and operate The Pottery within the CLC. She lives in Milford, which is a 45-minute commute to Kendallville to work.
The long commute is nothing new for Gaff, who drove from Milford to Purdue Fort Wayne during the years she was in college. She listened to a lot of audio books on the trips.
The Pottery is still being stocked with equipment and supplies. Gaff took delivery of a pallet of 7,000 pounds of clay on Thursday. She is expecting the arrival soon of a pug mill, a machine that recycles clay scraps and prepares the clay to be reused in other projects. The machine eliminates waste and saves money for the studio.
