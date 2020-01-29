Due to an error on information provided at the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety meeting Tuesday, the name of the new K-9 officer named in the story "Kendallville adding new K-9 officer" in Wednesday's News Sun was incorrect.
The name of the new K-9 officer is Bobi.
The News Sun regrets this error.
