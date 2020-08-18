LIGONIER — A third-grade class at West Noble Elementary has shifted to online learning for the rest of the week due to multiple illness-related absences.
“We want to assure you we have no confirmed cases of COVID in the classroom but we do have a high number of absent students due to sore throat and cough,” a letter sent to parents read.
Superintendent Galen Mast told The News Sun that out of 20 kids in the third-grade class, five were feeling ill and stayed home from school.
“For us, we decided anything above 20% (absent students) in a classroom is going to raise some red flags with administration,” Mast said.
Mast also said that sniffles commonly spread through elementary schools, and with the COVID-19 pandemic still happening, sending kids home when illness crops up was a “precautionary” move.
“That allows parents to watch the kids and watch the kids and make sure they’re OK,” Mast said.
West Noble students all attend virtual school every Friday, so Mast said the families with students who were sent home are equipped with technology and training to be able to handle the shift.
“We’re fully prepared,” Mast said.
The letter also said that the third-grade classroom will be deep cleaned this week, and that parents can monitor their child’s symptoms at home.
“If your child develops symptoms of illness during that time, please call your doctor and consider COVID-19 testing,” the letter read.
Mast said he’s confident that West Noble can continue to operate amid COVID-19 — after all, he said, kids are doing well in keeping up personal hygiene and staying home if they’re sick.
“Of course we’re going to have little spots pop up here and there, but that’s not a reason not to go to school,” Mast said.
