TOPEKA — Each year, Topeka Elementary School holds its Learning Fair, a chance for its students to spend about a month working on topics and projects they’re interested in.
They work on their projects at home, under the supervision of their parents. Those subjects as traditional as math or as untraditional as baking and poetry.
The school said this type of learning and the topic covered is different from what children learn in the classroom because they are not tied to state standards. The topics covered by the students are wide open, making the month-long learning fair fun for both the students and the parents, said the fair coordinator, Jen Kramer.
The learning fair has been happening at Topeka Elementary for more than 10 years, and community members who have an interest in the subject area they are judging judge the projects.
The fair is open to all students, kindergarten through fourth grade, and students can choose to participate. This year’s categories for students to choose from were: short story, poetry, social studies, books are fun, cooking, math, science, sewing, 2-D art, and 3-D art.
All students received ribbons and recognition for their entries.
Winners include in the short story category: Landyn Honyoust, Kyle Hochstetler and overall winner Zayne Geigley.
Poetry: Josh Slabach and overall winner Braden Fry.
Social Studies: Josie Vaughn, Julian Warrener, Devon Bontrager and overall winner Adrian Yoder.
Books Are Fun: Ayah Ali and overall winner Elyas Ali.
Cooking: Andrea Yoder, Jared Miller, John Neal, Morgan Bontrager, Jennifer Miller, Sandra Miller, Caydon Yoder and overall winner Alyssa Barkman.
Math: Kayla Bontrager, and overall winner Adrian Lehman.
Science: Nathan Martin, Hagar Algaradi, Holden Rheinheimer, and overall winner Kelsey Smith.
Sewing: Stella Zabona, Grace Yater and Wilma Fry, Juliana Yoder, Nasami Moore, and overall winner Keturah Fry.
2-D Art: Seth Miller, Kylan Yoder, Sofia Martinez-Diaz, Austin Yoder, Jerel Bontrager, Anisa Omarouf, Melody Miller and overall winner Serenity Lambright.
3-D Art: Regan Hochstetler, Ariel Bontrager, Larry Lambright, Nasser Yahya, Tori Taylor and overall winner Darin Fry.
For a gallery of photos of the winners, visit the kpcnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.