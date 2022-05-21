KENDALLVILLE — Business owners on Kendallville’s Main Street got an update on how they can use funds from façade grants for future renovation projects.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson and Director of the Northern Regional Office for Indiana Landmarks Todd Zeiger spoke at the Kendallville City Hall Thursday evening to speak to them about updates to the organization’s façade grant program.
She highlighted that 15 businesses on Main Street have met with architects about renovating their storefronts using the Preserving Main Street grants.
Property owners will have to pay 15% of the costs upfront before their renovations begin. If a project comes in under bid, businesses will be refunded.
She told attendees the city redevelopment commission has set aside an additional $300,000 for façade grants with a 75/25 match up to $50,000. These funds will be for projects that follow the same guidelines as the façade grant program.
So far, $166,965.38 has been raised for the Preserving Main Street grant program with the goal of reaching $200,000.
She told attendees about a new change with facade project going forward.
“For any downtown business wanting to do facade renovations, they will now have to go through the Historic Preservation Commission and receive a certificate of appropriateness,” she said. “We want to make sure you are not taking away the historical image of downtown.”
Zeiger added they want to keep the downtown area authentic and want nothing to be covered over and turned into something you can see anywhere else in America.
“Our goal is to preserve the character of the downtown buildings,” he said.
He told attendees he and Johnson can be good resources for getting information about renovations.
“Everybody right now is booked with projects and many people are not getting responsive bids. We can be a good resource,” he added.
A window restoration workshop will be held next month for people who want to learn about rehabbing old windows and what the process is like.
Johnson concluded that her organization will also be going through a rebrand, getting a new logo and brand on its website.
Kendallville is still in the midst of preparing its $2 million grant package, which will go out to bid later this year.
This week, the city’s consultant on the grant noted that Kendallville will be taking an extra two months to finalize its design and construction application, which needs to be reviewed by OCRA before it’s put out before contractors.
Because of labor shortages, rising material costs and supply chain issues, construction projects have been bidding high, which could mean the city gets fewer buildings done than it anticipated.
The first 10 buildings will be bid out this fall and, depending on the prices that come back, the city could then look at putting out a seond package with the next five up if money is still available.
Kendalville was one of two communities selected for the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, with small Brookville being the other community awarded.
