LAGRANGE — LaGrange’s town board is looking at adding a pickleball court at its town park.
Retired banker Greg Todd asked town board members at Monday night’s regular meeting to consider turning the south basketball court at the town park into a pickleball court. Pickleball, Todd said, is now the fastest-growing sport in the United States.
“It was created as a family-oriented sport for those who couldn’t play tennis anymore, or wanted more than badminton and ping pong.”
Todd pointed out that neighboring communities like Sturgis, Michigan, and Middlebury have pickleball courts, and the demand for those facilities in each town is huge.
“People can go about anywhere but LaGrange for pickleball,” he added.
Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players, or four players, hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and measures 20 by 44 feet. In pickleball, the same court is used for both singles and doubles play. The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle.
Todd said by utilizing one of the town’s two basketball courts, the town would only need to install a net and repaint the court’s surface to create a pickleball court.
“I bring this idea to you because I think our town could use it,” he said, wrapping up his proposal.
Todd quickly found an ally in board member Diane Cameron.
“I just wanted to thank you for realizing a need in our community and bringing a solution. I think it’s a good idea,” she said, adding the pickleball court would be a nice addition to the park and the town of LaGrange.
Board member Caroline Glick agreed, saying LaGrange should have a pickleball court. Glick pointed out that the pickleball courts are so popular in Middlebury that people line up, waiting for their turn to play.
Bill Eberhard Jr., the town’s attorney, said pickleball is so popular across the nation, most cities and towns have multiple pickleball leagues.
“It’s fun and it’s low impact,” he explained. “If you get hit with a ball, it might leave a bruise, but that’s about it.”
Eberhard said with the new senior housing complex going in LaGrange, the demand for a pickleball court could be huge.
“It’s a real social thing,” he added.
But Ray Hoover, the board’s president, while saying LaGrange should have a pickleball court, was leery about surrendering one of the town’s two basketball courts.
Hoover argued that in the summer, the basketball courts are still popular with high school players, and said he would hate to lose one of the town’s two basketball courts. Creating a pickleball court as suggested would mean basketball players would no longer be able to play full-court games.
Hoover instead suggested board members consider building a pickleball court on the other side of the park, near its skate park.
“We need to look down by the ball field, next to the skate park. I think we could put several pickleball courts in there. And it’s got better parking, rather than parking up the area near the splash pad,” he added.
Board members were urged to visit the park, and come back to the next meeting in two weeks ready to talk about pickleball.
In other matters, Hoover told board members he’s hearing a lot of complaints about the noise created when large semi trucks traveling through town use “Jake Brakes” to help slow down.
Technically known as a compression release engine brake, a Jake Brake is an engine braking mechanism installed on many diesel engines. When activated, it opens exhaust valves to the cylinders, right before the compression stroke ends, releasing the compressed gas trapped in the cylinders, and slowing the large vehicles.
The use of engine compression brakes can cause a vehicle to make a loud almost growling, machine gun, or jackhammer-like sound, especially vehicles whose owners have removed or modified the truck’s manufacturer-designed mufflers. That prompted many communities to prohibit compression braking within municipal limits.
Hoover said the system was developed by engineers as a way to help trucks slow down in the event of an emergency. But he added that using the system to slow down just to slip under local speed limits isn’t an emergency.
Hoover then said that the state made it difficult for municipalities like LaGrange to enforce bans on Jake Brakes, but Eberhard quickly stepped in to say those kinds of bans are enforceable.
“The way the law reads is that you may not apply your engine brake if your vehicle isn’t equipped with the factory correct exhaust system. So most of the vehicles that you’re hearing, which are disruptive, have had their muffler systems changed at some time.
Eberhard said laws prohibiting the systems are enforceable, and enforceable under the town’s noise ordinance as well
“If you hear that, you’re probably going to find the only reason it makes that noise — the cackling it makes- is that they’ve changed the stock exhaust system,” he said. “Then you’ve got two tickets. You have a ticket for the modified exhaust system and you have a ticket for violating the engine brake ordinance as it’s written under state law. The state made it very complicated but you can ferret your way through it.”
Eberhard said he would talk with Richard Snyder, LaGrange’s marshal, about increased enforcement of the town’s noise and engine compression brake ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.