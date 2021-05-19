Open house

The Lakeland Building Trades program will be hosting an open house Sunday celebrating its newest home.

 Photo Contributed

LAGRANGE —The Lakeland Building Trades class is getting ready to celebrate another good year.

The building trade class has completed another project, a four bed two bath house built in LaGrange. The project home was constructed in conjunction with LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity. The home features a set of custom made cabinets in the kitchen.

Sixteen Lakeland and Westview high school student worked on the project home.

The house is located at 412 North Walnut Street in LaGrange. The open house celebrating its completion is Sunday, May 23, from 1-5 p.m. That event is open to the public.

