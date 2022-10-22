Left. Right. Left. Dead End! Turnaround, try again.
Fall brings many people to farms across the country to have some fun in the corn maze! This uniquely American agricultural entertainment is not only an autumn tradition for many, but a major source of income for farms that grow corn mazes. Chandler Hansen, editor and writer for Morning Ag Clips, gathered this information about corn mazes and their history.
To begin, the idea of mazes are not new as they date back to ancient times. The ancient Egyptians and Greeks built labyrinths — courses with a single path to follow — for spiritual purposes. The most famous of these is probably the labyrinth in Knossos on the island of Crete which housed the terrifying bull-headed Minotaur in the Greek Myth of Theseus.
Labyrinths are depicted in Roman artwork and were built out of mosaics on the floors of Roman homes to be used as a kind of party game. Later European cultures used labyrinths for religious and ceremonial uses as well.
Beginning in the late 17th century garden mazes became popular in parts of Europe. Royalty, nobility, and other aristocrats grew extensive hedge mazes on their estates as way to entertain guests. The goal was often to find the center of the maze. The oldest known hedge maze is the Hampton Court Maze in London which dates back to the 1690s.
The idea to make a maze out of a cornfield did not come about until the 1990s, however. The first corn maze in the United States was built in 1993 by Don Frantz and Adrian Fisher. Frantz had worked as a creative director and producer in other spheres putting on events ranging from Broadway shows to the Super Bowl halftime show. According to sources the idea for a corn maze came to him while looking down on the contours of farmland while on a flight. The maze was built at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania. The 3-acre field was dubbed “The Amazing Maize Maze” and was cut into the shape of a dinosaur named “Cornelius the Cobasaurus.” The maze attracted all kinds of interested participants and media. From this start, other farms began growing them.
The first maze used a grid-system to plot the design and pulled stalks by hand to create the design. While some mazes still use a grid system today, others take a more high-tech approach using computer generated designs and GPS-guided mowers that cut the shapes into the field.
Today, there are more than 500 corn mazes across the United States, and some in the United Kingdom as well. Each year, they feature a myriad of different and detailed designs. The largest corn maze is located at Stoney Brook Farms Inc. in Foley, Minnesota. It covers 110 acres and includes 32 miles of pathways. Corn mazes offer not just a source of income for some agritourist farms, but an introduction to agriculture for many people who may not live near a farm or know much about agriculture.
