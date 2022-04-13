ROME CITY — Lessons and marching orders.
The Noble County Republican Party packed the Sylvan Event Center Tuesday night for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, and attendees received a reminder of the roots of Republican principles and heard from a congressman fighting the GOP fight in Washington, D.C.
In one of the evening’s highlights, Noble County GOP Chairwoman Shelly Williams announced Noble Count’s 2022 Republicans of the Year — Dan and Cindy Lash. Williams’ cited the couple’s longtime volunteer efforts with GOP causes.
Cindy Lash presented the 2022 student essay award to East Noble senior Kara Strong, whose winning entry addressed ways to improve the election process.
The event featured a pair of speakers, beginning with Matthew Spaulding, the Kirby Professor in Constitutional Government at Hillsdale College in Michigan and the dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government at Hillsdale College’s Washington, D.C., campus.
In his talk, Spaulding described the fundamental beliefs of the Republican party are tied intrinsically with the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
The event’s final speaker was U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who is battling a White House, House and Senate controlled by Democrats.
He described several fronts of his ongoing struggles — and steps he is taking to combat those issues. Including:
• The Democrats, since Biden has taken office, have been attempting to federalize elections, he said, taking the power away from states. Banks has countered this by introducing legislation which would strengthen the requirement for producing a photo identification before voting in any election for federal offices such as the presidency.
• Banks said big tech companies and social media platforms have been unfairly censoring conservative voices. He has introduced legislation which would prohibit such censorship.
• While, the current administration has weakened the southern border, he is doing everything he can to make the borders more secure. He pointed out that since the beginning of this year, law enforcement has seized more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl at the border. Fentanyl is a drug which is being mixed with cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. A grain of fentanyl could be deadly.
• Banks also decried the administration’s energy policy, including the canceling of the Keystone Pipeline. He has introduced legislation called the Midland over Moscow Act, which would impose sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe and revises the expedited approval process for natural gas imports and exports in or out of the United States.
Banks, who leads the powerful Republican Study Committee in the House, offered the only spending bill which would lead to a balanced federal budget in six years.
“I want you to know I’m fighting back,” Banks told the GOP faithful Tuesday. “I won’t back down. I believe America is worth fighting for.”
Spaulding had been selected by President Donald Trump to be executive director of the Advisory 1776 Commission.
The declared purpose of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission, according to the final report, was to “enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.”
President Trump wanted the enhanced educational focus heading into the 250th year of the country’s founding in 2026.
The commission was disbanded shortly after President Joe Biden took office.
Spaulding shared some of the insights he had gleaned through the creation of his report.
He included thoughts from American Revolutionary War hero Dr. Joseph Warren who was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill,
“Our liberty must be preserved,” Spaulding said in quoting Warren. “If we but for a moment entertain the thought of giving up our liberty, our country is in danger... Our enemies are numerous and powerful, but we have many friends trying to be free... Our liberty must be preserved. It is far dearer than life.”
Spaulding criticized those who would attempt to put a wedge between Americans based on ideological thinking.
He pointed to some groups who believe that certain factions should be treated “more fairly” now based on earlier oppression. He said this goes against the grain of America’s founding principles stated in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.”
Spaulding encouraged the crowd to keep its focus on such principles, particularly liberty.
“It was (George) Washington’s cause,” Spaulding said, “it was (Abraham) Lincoln’s cause. It’s our cause now.
“What is the standard we will follow? What are we willing to fight for, to die for?”
