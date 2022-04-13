Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.