SHIPSHEWANA — At the request of the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, detectives from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are conducting a death investigation at a rural LaGrange County residence, where two people in their 30s were found dead inside.
Police noted they don't believe anyone else is involved in the death that may have been the result of a domestic situation, but other provided few details at this time about what may have transpired.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department received a request for a welfare check at 7035 N. C.R. 675W, which is located northeast of Shipshewana.
While conducting the welfare check, LaGrange County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered the deceased bodies of an adult female and an adult male inside the residence. The local deputies secured the residence and requested detectives from the Fort Wayne Post to assist.
Preliminarily, Indiana State Police detectives believe this to have been an isolated domestic incident involving only the two deceased victims. Although this investigation is in the very early stages, at this time the facts and circumstances do not suggest that any other persons were involved.
The LaGrange County Coroner's office has confirmed identifications of the deceased as: Ashley Lynn Hargrove, 36, and Adam Brian Leslie, 38, both of Shipshewana. Notifications have been made to both families.
The LaGrange County Coroner's office has arranged for autopsies to be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne later this week, information which will determine cause and manner of death.
This remains an active criminal investigation. Indiana State Police had no further information available at this time, but said more details would be released later as the investigation advances.
