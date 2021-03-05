INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families Friday at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, a farm must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of 20 acres or more or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways, but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”
Families are eligible for three different versions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the awards.
Two families were recognized with the Bicentennial Award during the ceremony; the Weinantz farm from Bartholomew County was established in 1820, and the Hall farm from Orange County was established in 1818.
“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families has played a significant role in the heritage of our state, and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”
These are the March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients from farms in local counties:
DeKalb
• The George Homer Abel farm, founded in 1836, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards;
• Farms listed as Mary C. Wilder and Wilder, founded in 1920, received centennial awards;
LaGrange
• The Light farm, founded in 1909, received a centennial award;
• The Swihart farm, founded in 1859, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards;
Noble
• The Norris farm, founded in 1869, received a sesquicentennial award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.