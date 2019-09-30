WOLCOTTVILLE — Indiana State health officials have learned of two horses that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the Wolcottville area in Lagrange County on the north border of Noble County.
There are EEE vaccinations for horses that are included in the regular vaccination cycle. However, some horses have not received the vaccine or are not kept up to date, including the ones in question.
There are no vaccinations for people. So, prevention by avoiding mosquitoes is the best you can do. In view of this, area residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites.
Although this mosquito-borne virus is rare in humans, approximately 30 percent of people with EEE die, and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems.
No Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus this year yet. However, 27 cases have been confirmed in six different states and seven of those cases have resulted in death. Normally, there are only about seven human cases of EEE per year in the U.S.
State health officials recommend the following preventive measures:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning)
- Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on clothes and exposed skin
- Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home
You can eliminate mosquito breeding sites from your property by doing the following:
- Discard old tires, tin or aluminum cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water
- Repair failed septic systems
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains
- Frequently replace the water in pet bowls
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically
- Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish
The incubation period for EEE disease ranges from four to 10 days from the date a person is bitten by an infected mosquito, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of EEE include sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.
More severe symptoms of EEE include disorientation, seizures, and even coma.
People who are younger than 15 years and older than 50 years are at the greatest risk of severe disease if infected with EEE virus. People who think they may have EEE virus disease should see a healthcare provider.
