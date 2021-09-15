KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Community Fairgrounds is getting a big-time electrical upgrade.
Main contractor Hi-Tech of Fort Wayne is overseeing a $50,000 project which will include the installation of all new poles from the Merchant’s Building to the north as well as new overhead wiring.
A crew from Noble REMC was at the fairgrounds Tuesday, putting in the new poles, under the watchful eye of Noble County Fair Board member Allen Freels, who has been the chief fundraising for the project.
“This has been a hard-going process,” Freels said. “I’ve been working on this for a year.”
Another of the improvements is that every building will have isolated electrical service. Currently, if there was a fire at the show barn, for example, the electrical company would have to shut down that entire section, going all the way to the Log Cabin.
“Every building will be on its own shutdown,” Freels said. “We don’t have to shut everything off. Before, we had to shut everything down.”
The overhead wiring needed replaced, too, he said.
“It’s corroded, it’s old and brittle,” Freels said.
Freels cited the particular efforts of fellow board members Dennis Hudecek and Frank Morton with making the improvements possible.
“They’ve been a great help,” Freels said. “All of the fair board members have been a great help.”
Freels, who worked for years in Allen County, tapped many of his contacts from that area to help with the project.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 305 in Fort Wayne donated $20,000 to its project.
Other key contributors to the $50,000 project have included Danny Rifkin of Metal-X, the estate of Harold Bushong, Bart Bunn of Bunn Boxes in Fort Wayne; B&W Equipment in Fotr Wayne; the Garrett State Bank, Eric Schroeder with Schroeder Farms and Wayne Diehm.
Electrician Kenny Myers has also been instrumental in the electrical improvements which have taken place at the fairgrounds over the last few years.
When asked how he was able to solicit so many funds from Allen and DeKalb counties, Freels said, “They’ve been friends of mine all my life.”
Just as Freels has been a friend to the Noble County Fair Board with more the 25 years of involvement.
“I’m a 4-H man at heart,” Freels said. “4-H has always been in my life.”
Freels said anyone interest in donating to infrastructure projects at the fair can call him at 438-5157. He said all of the money earmarked for infrastructure is used solely for improvements on the grounds.
“We need all the help we can get,” Freels said. “We need people to volunteer for the fairgrounds.”
