Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Alan Santillan, 26, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conducts and intimidation.
Robert Hamilton, 51, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 610E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator. Hamilton posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Robert Porter, 34, of the 100 block of West Lafayette, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of auto-theft.
Zachary Prather, 36, of the 400 block of East Lafayette Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation.
Joshua Riley, 29, of the 1900 block of Grant Street, Elkhart, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Riley posted bond and was released Thursday.
Derrick Burrington, 43, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Goshen, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of criminal mischief, domestic battery, and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
