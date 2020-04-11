Many high school grads grow up and leave their hometown.
Not many get to go back and shape the future of the place where they grew up.
Count Kenneth Hughes among the lucky.
Noble County’s plan director since June 2016, Hughes will be leaving in early May to become the city planner at St. Marys, Georgia, the coastal community where he grew up.
Hughes, 27, submitted his letter of resignation to Noble County Plan Commission president George Bennett and the Noble County Commissioners and County Council on April 3.
The last day of work for Hughes, who also served as Noble’s County’s zoning administrator, will be May 7.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the residents of Noble County as the plan director over the past four years,” Hughes said in his resignation letter. “This decision was difficult for me to make as people have welcomed me to Noble County as I made it my home.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Hughes said what he will miss the most “the people I got to work with. The county took a chance when they hired me.”
Hughes was Noble County’s first professionally trained plan director. He came to the position well educated, but a little green nonetheless.
“I had a lot of learning I did in the first couple of years,” Hughes said.
“Kenneth did bring a higher education background to the specific requirements of this job,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “He took what was before him and did a good job.”
The county has made great strides during Hughes’ tenure, including the development of a junk, trash and debris ordinance, which emphasized working with violators instead of taking a confrontational approach.
“I’m really proud of the work we did on the Noble Tomorrow plan,” Hughes said.
Noble Tomorrow, according to a county website, “is a comprehensive plan for the promotion of public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community. This plan includes elements that relate to the future growth and development of Noble County.”
“We’ve got a good road map for county government,” Hughes said.
During his tenure, Hughes was all about getting things done that needed to be done. For example, in his first year as Swan Township trustee, Hughes raised taxes.
Like all of Hughes’ moves, it was a well-thought-out decision. After sitting down with LaOtto Fire Chief Jason Lutter, Hughes realized the township needed a mechanism for raising funds for larger fire department purchases.
“We decided it was time to start a cumulative fund,” Hughes said.
The new career opportunity came when his hometown’s former planner, someone Hughes considers to be a mentor, came out of retirement to take the job back on an interim basis. The interim planner called Hughes and told him of the opportunity.
“It’s a lucky thing for a planner to be able to do,” Hughes said of returning to his roots.
St. Marys, Georgia, is a city of 19,000, and home to a nuclear submarine base.
It’s also home to his parents. His mother has already contacted him about a problem issue in her neighborhood.
He said he told her, “You’ll have to fill out a complaint just like everybody else.”
