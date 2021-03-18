Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Victor M. Alesi, 43, of the 1100 block of Wilbert Street, South Bend, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Alesi was held without bond.
Austin L. Cusick, 21, of the 300 block of North Oak Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Cusick was held on $3,500 bond.
Darin L. DeWitt, 29, of the 31500 block of Loreli Lane, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. DeWitt was held on $2,500 bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 48, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No Further charging information provided. Gibbs was held without bond.
Dylan J. Grocock, 22, of the 500 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was booked at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Francisco J. Guerrero, 35, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 year old, a Level 6 felony. Guerrero was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert M. Handshoe, 32, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Handshoe was held without bond.
Christopher S. King, 42, of the 10800 block of North C.R. 300E, Rome City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. King was held on $2,500 bond.
James J. Miller, 51, of the 500 block of Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was booked at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided.
Ivory J. Murray, 31, of the 3100 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Murray was held on $1,000 bond.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Muthanna was held without bond.
Monique L. Napier, 28, of the 400 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Napier was held on $500 bond.
Tanishia C. Palma, 35, of the 4500 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Palma was held on $1,000 bond.
Gregory D. Ummel, 39, of the 7400 block of West C.R. 200S, Kimmell, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Ummel was held without bond.
