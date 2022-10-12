LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Council members finally agreed Monday morning to appropriate an additional $840,000 to the LaGrange County Regional Utilities District for a project to extend sewer service to homes along North and South Twin Lakes and Pigeon Like just west of Howe.
That means the county is finally appropriating the $1.5 million LCRUD asked for last spring when its representatives first approached the council to ask for funds to help pay for a nearly $12 million project.
That project has since been broken down into two phases, with the hopes of receiving additional funding from the state to bring sewer service to more than 300 homes west of Howe.
Once completed, this project means LaGrange County will have provided sewer service to all its major lake communities, ending the use of private septic systems at homes placed in environmentally sensitive areas like lakes.
LCRUD approached the council in spring to seek the entire $1.5 million for the project from the county American Rescue Plan Act fund, money sent to states and then to counties by the federal government, as a means to jumpstart new large infrastructure projects across the country. But the council members opted instead to give the utility district less than half what it requested, $660,000. That likely caused the state to be slow to consider LCRUD’s request for a grant of up to $5 million for this latest project.
LCRUD approached the council last month asking for an additional appropriation of $840,000, saying bids for the project came in higher than expected, and had to be rejected. That prompted the utility district to break the project into two parts to better control costs. But its representative explained to council members at their September meeting, without the county’s full support, the state seemed reluctant to cough up the lion’s share of the project’s cost.
Two weeks ago, the state let LCRUD know it would offer the utility district a $4 million grant, as well as offer it zero percent financing on any money the district has to borrow to pay for a nearly $7 million project.
With that in hand, council members opted Monday to grant the utility district the asked for $840,000. The motion received the council’s unanimous support.
LCRUD officials opened bids for the phase one Twin Lakes project about an hour after the council meeting. Those bids came in as expected, and this time did not exceed the engineer’s estimates.
Those bids were taken under review and will be awarded later this month. Construction on the new Twin Lakes/Pigeon Lake project is expected to begin sometime next year.
In other matters, council members sent the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department Director Mary Franke back to the table to look for other sources of revenue after bids for a new pavilion project came in about $100,000 the project’s overestimate.
Franke was seeking an additional $100,000 from the county’s ARPA funds for the project.
The parks department plans to build a new 40 by 60-foot pavilion at Delt Church Park. A recent survey of park patron show there’s high demand for a new pavilion.
Franke told the council members the current Delt Church Park pavilions are rented every weekend from May until October, and often, rented during weekdays.
But council members wanted to know more about how much revenue the pavilions produce, and suggested Franke and the park board members continue to look for other revenue to build the pavilion including grants.
Council members also approve the county’s 2023 budget, worth $34.9 million. That budget will now be submitted to state officials for final approval.
