Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Keegen A. Bentley, 22, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bentley was held without bond.
David G. Flores, 48, of the 500 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Monday by on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Austin M. Gilbert, 30, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense; and possession of paraphernalia. Gilbert posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Richard D. Meyers, 38, of the 4300 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Meyers was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy L. Slone, 36, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 4 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.