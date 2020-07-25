Six booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Joseph Barone, 63, of the 12300 block of Mossy Oak Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Barone was held on $2,500 bond.
Stevie T. Gillespie, 28, of the 300 block of Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a body attachment warrant and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Gillespie was held without bond.
Grant H. Huelsenbeck, 21, of the 5200 block of East C.R. 250S, Avilla, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Huelsenbeck was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam McGibney, 25, of the 2400 block of Banyan Drive, Los Angeles, California, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McGibney was held without bond.
Adam D. Minch, 44, of the 100 block of West Plymouth Street, Bremen, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No further charging information provided. Minch was held without bond.
Charles J. Wuest, 36, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Wuest was held on $2,500 bond.
