ROME CITY — Noble County’s newest Dollar General store, located near U.S. 6 and S.R. 9 North heading to Rome City, is now open.
The store, located just east of the highway junction at 6970 N. C.R. 300E, opened Monday.
The Noble County Commissioners approved a rezoning for the retail business back in May 2021 and construction on the 10,000-square foot store started quickly afterward.
The new Dollar General builds on the small retail presence near the intersection of the two highways, joining the gas station and West Lakes Boat Mart among others.
The new convenience store adds a midpoint between Dollar General locations in Kendallville and Ligonier and provide dollar-store service to Rome City. Although the town has a grocery store and a gas station providing some convenience items, shoppers looking for other retail items need to travel elsewhere.
Dollar General, in a release announcing the opening, said its stores aim to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Kendallville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new location, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.
Furthermore, the company also offers other literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Rome City-area store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Kendallville community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
