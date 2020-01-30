WOLCOTTVILLE — Police are still looked for information to lead them to identify the shirtless man who walked into a Wolcottville bank 18 months ago brandishing a gun and robbed that bank of an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber, who gained notoriety on social media after the incident for his bare-chested banditry, entered the Farmers State Bank branch office in Wolcottville on July 26, 2018, shortly before 3 p.m., carrying a large dark-colored backpack. He waved a black handgun at the bank’s employees and demanding money. Minutes later, he ran away to a waiting getaway car and disappeared.
Indiana State Police joined forces with members of the Indianapolis office of the FBI to investigate the robbery. The FBI later released a series of photos of the man and his getaway vehicle taken by the bank security cameras and published those on a wanted poster.
The robber was described as a shirtless man, with a mustache and beard, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap. He carried a dark-colored backpack and was said to be about five-foot, eight-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
His car was described as a silver or light blue Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis with silver factory wheels and no window tint. There was no license plate on the car at the time of the robbery.
Indiana State Police did not return calls seeking an update on the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000 or the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661. Information can be provided anonymously.
