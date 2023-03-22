ALBION — In the last week, police have seized small blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl two different times.
But the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is more concerned with a different “two.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said authorities believe the small blue pills may have been a factor in two overdose deaths in the last seven days in Noble County.
“We may see more,” Mowery said. “It’s terrifying to me. I’m very concerned more people are going to die.”
Mowery said the two deaths — exactly seven days apart — both were Kendallville area residents younger than 30.
The counterfeit blue pills are labeled with the letter “M” on one size, and “30” on the other.
The counterfeit pills are identical in color and markings to prescription oxycodone.
Taking a single dose of a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl could be deadly.
According to a fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, “a lethal dose of fentanyl is (approximately) 2 milligrams, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.”
The fact sheet stated: “Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous because people think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications.
“Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, remain the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths, accounting for 80% of all deaths involving an opioid.”
The majority of counterfeit drug production occurs mainly in China, Mexico and India, according to the DEA.
There are no quality control mechanisms in the illicit labs, so one pill may contain just a few milligrams of fentanyl and another from the same batch may contain much more.
Other counterfeit pills being sold from dark web marketers mimic the appearance of Adderall and Xanax. The DEA has evidence of the counterfeit versions of these pills being laced with methamphetamine or fentanyl.
The DEA said a significant amount of high school and college students take the Adderall and Xanax as “study drugs.”
Online sales through internet marketplaces and social media are the major sources for obtaining counterfeit pills.
Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig said it could take three weeks before her office receives toxicology reports on the two recent deaths, and needs to see those results before she could confirm the presence of fentanyl.
The Noble County Health Department issued the following statement:
“The Noble County Health Department is saddened to hear of the recent overdose deaths that may be associated with counterfeit pills distributed in Noble County. Pills laced with fentanyl are, unfortunately, becoming a common occurrence and the cause of many overdose-related injuries and death in our county, state and country.
“It is impossible for anyone to know if a pill they have obtained from somewhere other than a pharmacy is tainted with lethal doses of fentanyl or other substances. For the health and safety of you and your family, we urge you to only take medication that has been prescribed to you by your healthcare provider and filled by a pharmacy.
“Medication should never be shared, borrowed, or traded. Furthermore, medication should only be taken exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider and any side effects should be promptly reported for further follow-up.”
