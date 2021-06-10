ZIONSVILLE — On Wednesday, a group of 69 outstanding and talented young women who are leaders in their communities throughout Indiana will gather in Zionsville, for the first time in two years, to begin competition for more than $60,000 in scholarships and the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
Three nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, next Thursday and Friday, June 18, starting at 7 p.m., will culminate in the Miss Indiana Final Competition on Saturday, June 19, starting at 6 p.m. and the crowning of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen.
Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Miss Indiana and Miss America competitions and most other activities in 2020.
A few tickets remain available for purchase at MissIndiana.org, but COVID protocols have limited the number of tickets available to allow for social distancing of audience members. All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings, as will candidates when they are in groups onstage. No masks will be required during individual competition.
A livestream will be available for a small charge during all nights of competition. Details on how to access the livestream will be posted soon at MissIndiana.org and on Miss Indiana social media channels.
Fans, friends and family members can help ensure that their favorite contestant secures a spot in the final competition by voting for her at Vote.MissIndiana.Org to be a finalist. Each vote costs $1.
Only the Top 10 contestants in Miss and Teen, plus the People’s Choice winners will compete for the titles on Finals Night.
Contestants from northeast Indiana are:
Miss Indiana candidates
• Miss Limberlost Lindsey Brown, 20, of Wolcottville. A student at Indiana University Fort Wayne, her talent is tap dance, and her social impact initiative is, “Take a Walk in Their Shoes.”
• Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg Victoria Ruble, 23, of Garrett. A graduate of Ball State University, her talent is a vocal performance, and her social impact initiative is, “G.E.M. — Generating Entrepreneurial Minds.”
Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen candidates
• Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen Natalie Bailey, 14, of Avilla. A student at East Noble High School, her talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is Riley Hospital for Children.
• Miss South Central’s Outstanding Teen AnnaBella Brown, 17, of LaOtto. A student at Canterbury High School, her talent is a vocal performance, and her social impact initiative is, “Fostering A Majestic You.”
• Miss Duneland’s Outstanding Teen Emily Eshbach, 18, of Auburn. A student at DeKalb High School, her talent is a vocal performance, and her social impact initiative is, “#IAmProudProject; Creating a Legacy of Service.”
• Miss Northern Lakes’ Outstanding Teen Madison Grawcock, 14, of Kendallville. A student at East Noble Middle School, her talent is tap dance, and her social impact initiative is, “Hand Up.”
• Miss Heart of Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Darby Johnson, 17, of Kendallville. A student at East Noble High School, her talent is a clogging dance, and her social impact initiative is, “Breaking Stereotypes: Stopping Judgment and Starting Conversations.”
• Miss Three Rivers Festival’s Outstanding Teen Katelyn Joseph, 15, of Garrett. A student at Garrett High School, her talent is acro-dance, and her social impact initiative is, “Get Caught Reading!”
• Miss North Central’s Outstanding Teen Amarra Nester, 15, of Corunna. A student at DeKalb High School, her talent is taekwondo form, and her social impact initiative is, “Speak Out!: Making Your Voice Heard.”
