WOLF LAKE — According to organizers, Jack and Mary Metzger repeatedly turned down the honor of being grand marshals at the Wolf Lake Onion Days Festival in years past.
The couple, who shy away from publicity, wanted to wait until the whole family could be honored.
That’s what happened Thursday night as the official announcement was made honoring the Metzger family as grand marshals for this year’s festival.
“It’s overwhelming,” Mary Metzger said.
Thursday’s other top honor went to 2023 Miss Onion Days Milee Jones. Runner-up was Maysie Clouse.
Jack and Mary Metzger were married in 1959. They took over the dairy farm from Jack’s folks and moved to the farm on Jan. 1, 1960.
They started with 12 cows, some hogs and chicken and gradually made their way up to 350 cows.
Sons John and Dutch Metzger both wanted to farm after graduating so they kept adding more cows due to the need of supporting three families.
Jack and Mary are now retired. John and Dutch have taken over and expanded. The diary is currently milking approximately 1,200 cows three times a day.
John married Suswan in 1985 and they had two daughters, Ashton and Crmen. Dutch married Kimery in 1988 and they had one daughter, Jovanka.
Ashton married John Bauman in 2016 and they had two children, Hugo and Lorelei.
Carmen married Kyle Kreager in 2015 and they have two children with a third on the way.
Ashton and Ethan Gaff plan to take over the farm one day.
Family matriarch Mary tends to be called “Grandma” by people who know her. She is a faithful participant in the Living Water Food Pantry, which the family farm had generously donated to over the years.
The Wolf Lake Onion Days Festival concludes today.
The following is today’s schedule of events:
Saturday, Aug. 5
• 7 a.m. Breakfast in the Park
• 8-11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pulls at the School, Sponsored by Gaerte’s Garage
• 8:30 a.m. 5K Color Run Registration
• 9 a.m. 5K Color Run
• 9 a.m. Corn Hole Registration Begins
• 9 a.m. to noon, Car Show-Room 2 Room parking lot of school
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor Show Continues at School
• 10 a.m. Corn Hole Begins
• 10:30 a.m. Onion Recipe Contest
• 11 a.m. Frozen T-Shirt contest
• 11:30 a.m. Shoot Out
• Noon to 5 p.m. Face Painting
• 1 p.m. Euchre Tournament at the VFW
• 1 p.m. Onion Derby Registration
• 1:30 p.m. Onion Derby
• 3 p.m. lnclognito Cloggers
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pie Contest Drop off
• 4 p.m. Parade Line Up at the School
• 5 p.m. Parade, Sponsored by Phil’s One Stop
• 6 p.m. Tug-O-War
• 6:30 p.m. Wolf Lake Trivia Contest-BB Court, Sponsored by Albion Pizza DePot
• 7 p.m. Silent Auction Ends
• 7:30 Pie Auction
• 8 p.m. BDP Band, Sponsored by Caskey Excavating, Escorts MC, Lakewood Surveylng and Wolf Lake VFW
10:30 p.m. Fireworks At the school, sponsored by many in the community.
