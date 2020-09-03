AUBURN — For his 63rd birthday Thursday, Doug Harp got a new job as chief of the Auburn Police Department.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley introduced Harp at a late-afternoon gathering in Auburn City Hall. Harp will begin his duties in Auburn on Sept. 28.
Harp brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including eight years as Noble County sheriff from 2011-2018. Since February 2019, he has been serving as commander of the NET43 multi-agency drug task force in Noble County.
“His experience as an administrator and as an officer working in narcotics enforcement will be an asset to the Auburn Police Department,” Ley said.
The mayor said he chose Harp after consulting with many people in law enforcement, including Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.
Ley said Carter “personally told me that Chief Harp is one of the best leaders in law enforcement in the state of Indiana and has bestowed the highest accolades on him,” The mayor shared an email in which Carter called Harp “one of the most thoughtful, kind and committed people I have had the pleasure to serve with.”
A Noble County resident, Harp is running for the Noble County Council in this fall’s election, and he said he will continue with his election bid. As an unopposed candidate on the Republican ticket, he is certain to be elected. He said he expects serving as a councilman will make him a better police chief.
Harp replaces former Auburn Chief Martin D. McCoy, who resigned last week after 20 years in that post. In resigning, he revealed that a theft had occurred in his department in late 2019, shortly before Ley became mayor. McCoy said the incident “caused the current administration to question my ability to lead this department,.”
Ley said the theft involved items from the department’s evidence room. The Indiana State Police and a special prosecutor are investigating the theft, and few details have been revealed. McCoy said the officer he believes to be responsible has left the department. Ley said Thursday that an officer has retired from the department, but he would not say the officer is a suspect in the theft.
McCoy asked to remain with the department at his former rank of lieutenant, and Ley said he has granted McCoy’s request.
Harp met with the Auburn department’s two dozen officers Thursday, including McCoy. “I witnessed a workability there” between the former and new chief, Ley said.
